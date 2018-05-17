 

Two dead in suspected gas explosion at KZN house

2018-05-17 10:36

Jenna Etheridge

A man and woman were burnt to death after their house caught alight in Zamani, near Darnall, on the far northern KwaZulu-Natal coast on Thursday morning, IPSS Medical Rescue said.

"Neighbours reported hearing an explosion believed to be a gas bottle. When they went to the house, it was well alight and there was nothing they could do," said IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick.

It is believed that the explosion happened just before 08:00.

Firefighters found the bodies of the man, believed to be in his 40s, and a woman in her 20s inside the house.

Officials were on the scene.


Two people died in a suspected gas bottle explosion at a home in Zamani, KZN. (Supplied by IPSS)

(Supplied by IPSS)

(Supplied by IPSS)

