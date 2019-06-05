Two dead, several injured in Durban bus accident

The scene of a bus accident in Durban. (Rescue Care)

Two people were killed and 16 others injured when a bus collided with a car in Durban on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the accident occurred at around 06:00 on the corner of Umbilo Road and Hillier Road.

"The driver and passenger in the light motor vehicle were killed on impact," Jamieson told News24.

According to Jamieson, 16 bus passengers were injured and treated on the scene or transported to local hospitals.

Police were on the scene and the incident was being investigated, Jamieson said.

"Traffic in the area is currently a nightmare."

