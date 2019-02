Two people have died while many more were injured following a head-on collision between two minibus taxis on the N4 near Valentia Park, Nelspruit, on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said emergency services arrived at the scene just after 21:00. Two of passengers had been trapped in one of the taxis and were declared dead on the scene, he said.

Two more people received advanced life support interventions and were in a critical condition, and 29 adult patients in total were treated on the scene. Their injuries ranged from moderate to serious and they were transported to hospital, Campbell said.

It is the second head-on collision in the area in a month.

On New Year's Eve, two people were killed in another head-on crash on the N4 near Nelspruit, about 22km away from Saturday's crash, near the Alkmaar Farmstay.



Three children were among those who were seriously injured, Campbell said at the time.

