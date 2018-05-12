 

Two die as vehicle rolls in Cirtusdal

2018-05-12 09:21

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Two men have died and a third is seriously injured after their vehicle rolled on the N7 outside Citrusdal early on Saturday morning.

Western Cape Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa said the accident had occurred at around 05:20 on Saturday morning when the driver of a Ford Telstar had lost control of the vehicle and it had gone up an embankment and overturned.

He said the road towards Clanwilliam had been closed due to the accident and a Stop and Go control had been put in place.

Africa said in a separate incident at around 22:20 on Friday night on the N1, just outside of Beaufort West towards Leeu Gamka, a truck transporting rice had crashed and the driver was fatally injured.

                            Accident in Citrusdal with the lane towards Clanwilliam closed. (Supplied)

                            Accident in Citrusdal with Stop and Go control in place. (Supplied) 

