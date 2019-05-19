 

Two Eastern Cape men arrested for allegedly kidnapping a prominent businessman

2019-05-19 22:05

Canny Maphanga

Mthatha police have arrested two men aged 20 and 37at Lower Ngqwarha location in Mqanduli, Eastern Cape on Sunday after they allegedly kidnapped a prominent 24-year-old businessman while opening his home gate on Monday at about 21:30.

"It is further alleged that the suspects drove the victim's vehicle which was recovered abandoned on Tuesday near Marhambeni location in Mthatha. The suspects demanded a ransom of thousands rands from his family for his release," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said in a statement on Sunday.

Following 'intensive investigations and negotiations', money was arranged to take to the suspects which led to their subsequent arrest at around 10:00.

"The suspects fired some shots towards police who retaliated and one suspect, a foreign national estimated to 35-years-old, was fatally wounded while the other two suspects, one also a foreign national led police to a house in Tyumbu where they kept the victim.

"The victim was found alive and later taken to hospital in a stable condition," Koena added.

Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Mandlakhe Twala as since applauded members for the arrest of the two suspects.

"The past week was difficult to us knowing that there's someone's life that is so dependent on us, but through your skills and determination we managed to save that life.

"I also would like to thank the community of Ngqwarha for assisting us in chasing the suspects. Together we can win this crime," Twala concluded.

The suspects who are facing charges of kidnapping and extortion are due to appear before the Mthatha Magistrate Court soon.

