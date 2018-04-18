 

Two Eastern Cape pupils arrested over guns, ammo

2018-04-18 08:41

Jenna Etheridge

A 15-year-old pupil was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. (Supplied, SAPS)

A 15-year-old pupil was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two high school pupils appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after being found with a firearm and ammunition, Eastern Cape police said.

A teacher had noticed that a 15-year-old pupil was hiding an item in his pocket at school, and he refused to hand it over, said Captain Nozuko Handile.

He was taken to the principal, where he handed over a 9mm magazine with seven rounds of ammunition.

Police charged him with unlawful possession of ammunition.

READ: Psychological assessment for Grade 2 pupil who brought gun to school

"Further investigations implicated a 16-year-old, whom police accompanied to his home where a 9mm pistol was handed over," said Handile.

The teenager was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The pair cannot be named because they are minors.

They were handed over to their guardians and warned to be in court, which they duly did on Tuesday.

Local social workers were enlisted to assist. The case was postponed until May 4.

"Investigations will include the ownership of the weapon, how these learners acquired this firearm and whether it had been used in other crimes," said Handile.


A 16-year-old pupil was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. (Supplied, SAPS)

Police urged parents and guardians to remain involved in their children’s lives and be aware of where they went and the company they kept.


Read more on:    east london  |  crime  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police fire rubber bullets at Pietermaritzburg students

2018-04-18 08:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths edge up by 14% from last year
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 09:22 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 17 2018-04-17 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 