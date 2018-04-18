Two Eastern Cape pupils arrested over guns, ammo

What To Read Next

A 15-year-old pupil was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. (Supplied, SAPS)

Two high school pupils appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after being found with a firearm and ammunition, Eastern Cape police said.

A teacher had noticed that a 15-year-old pupil was hiding an item in his pocket at school, and he refused to hand it over, said Captain Nozuko Handile.

He was taken to the principal, where he handed over a 9mm magazine with seven rounds of ammunition.

Police charged him with unlawful possession of ammunition.

READ: Psychological assessment for Grade 2 pupil who brought gun to school

"Further investigations implicated a 16-year-old, whom police accompanied to his home where a 9mm pistol was handed over," said Handile.

The teenager was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The pair cannot be named because they are minors.

They were handed over to their guardians and warned to be in court, which they duly did on Tuesday.

Local social workers were enlisted to assist. The case was postponed until May 4.

"Investigations will include the ownership of the weapon, how these learners acquired this firearm and whether it had been used in other crimes," said Handile.



A 16-year-old pupil was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. (Supplied, SAPS)

Police urged parents and guardians to remain involved in their children’s lives and be aware of where they went and the company they kept.



