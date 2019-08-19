Two EFF MPs resign over CR17 campaign money

Two EFF MPs have resigned from Parliament and the political party's central command team over money they received from ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi released their resignation letters, which contained similar sections, on Monday evening.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said on Twitter that he accepted the resignations, saying they represented "superior levels of political discipline, i.e. accept objective and subjective wrongdoing and step aside for the sake of the organization".

Mokwele explained that her resignation followed "a deep and careful introspection about the impact of my association with the President of the ANC and the Republic in which there was an exchange of money for my personal use; a total of R80 000 between 2017 and 2019".

She said she wanted to save the organisation the time of going through a disciplinary process.

"My actions have already caused the image and reputation of the EFF into disrepute".

Mokwele said she realised she had had a duty to disclose her association with Ramaphosa to the leadership.

"I did not do so, and it was completely wrong."

She said she wanted to keep her EFF membership while she took five years for "rehabilitation".

"I have communicated this desire to the leadership and hope they will accept it in kind."

Mokgosi also admitted to receiving R80 000 between 2017 and 2019.

"This related to personal situations I had."

She said she told the EFF leadership about the money after the public release of #CR17 statements.

"Non-disclosure of money, particularly from individuals in the enemy camp is dishonourable and disingenuous... I deeply regret my actions and accept that I cannot be entrusted with any leadership responsibilities."

Mokgosi also asked to remain a member of the EFF.

On Sunday, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Mokwele indicated that she received R40 000 for a personal problem, a bereavement, which Ramaphosa was assisting with.

The CR17 campaign was behind Cyril Ramaphosa's bid to become president of the ANC.

The EFF called on other fighters to come out clean and confess if they had received any money from the campaign.

Ramaphosa has been under fire since it emerged that Gavin Watson, the former head of tainted services firm Bosasa (now known as African Global Operations), donated R500 000 to his campaign.



This and other transactions were probed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office, which found Ramaphosa had misled Parliament when asked about the donation earlier this year.

She also raised questions about possible money laundering, News24 earlier reported.

