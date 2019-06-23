Two electricians injured in an explosion at a Cape Town substation

Two electricians are receiving medical attention after they sustained burns following an explosion at a substation in Vredehoek, Cape Town, while they were trying to restore power to the area on Saturday.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at 10:42 on Saturday morning along with several other services. The two men, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained burns while opening the electrical box," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement on Sunday.

One suffered serious injuries and was treated with advanced life support interventions, while the other suffered moderate injuries.

The pair were transported to a private hospital for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion are not yet known but the relevant authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter