Two firefighters injured after fire breaks out at scrap yard

Two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at building at a car scrap yard in Roodepoort on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services spokesperson Nana Lindiwe Radebe said the firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation after they battled to extinguish the blaze.

Details of what caused the fire are still unknown and preliminary investigations aimed at establishing the cause are expected to be conducted, Radebe said.

She added that it was difficult to extinguish the fire because there were car parts in the yard. She said parts, such as bumpers, were damaged.

Radebe added that no one was in the building when the fire started.

"We got reports about the fire at around 01:00 and battled to extinguish it until after 08:00," Radebe said.

However, she said everything was under control and that they were doing everything they could to prevent the blaze from flaring up again.

Earlier, traffic had to be diverted to Westlake Road and onto Main Reef Road.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said traffic congestion has calmed down since then and the roads have been reopened.



