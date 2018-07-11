 

Two firefighters injured after fire breaks out at scrap yard

2018-07-11 10:39

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at building at a car scrap yard in Roodepoort on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services spokesperson Nana Lindiwe Radebe said the firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation after they battled to extinguish the blaze.

Details of what caused the fire are still unknown and preliminary investigations aimed at establishing the cause are expected to be conducted, Radebe said.

READ: Fire put out at Cape Town harbour

She added that it was difficult to extinguish the fire because there were car parts in the yard. She said parts, such as bumpers, were damaged.

Radebe added that no one was in the building when the fire started.

"We got reports about the fire at around 01:00 and battled to extinguish it until after 08:00," Radebe said.

However, she said everything was under control and that they were doing everything they could to prevent the blaze from flaring up again.

Earlier, traffic had to be diverted to Westlake Road and onto Main Reef Road.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said traffic congestion has calmed down since then and the roads have been reopened.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rubber bullets, teargas as night of unrest continues in Hermanus

2018-07-11 09:45

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Eyewitness footage shows smoke coming from Wonderboom plane before crash
 

WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station

With over 800 homeless dogs finding a home in just 55 weekends of pop-up events, WOOF Project is proving that every dog has its day.

 

Paws

Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 10 2018-07-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 