Two fishermen drown after being swept off rocks at Rooi Els

Two fishermen were declared dead after their bodies were retrieved from the ocean at Rooi Els, between Gordon's Bay and Kleinmond, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The NSRI launched their search teams after the men went missing on Saturday afternoon, after it was believed that they had been swept off the rocks into the water.

"The sons of one of the missing men and a bystander on a weekend away with friends had initiated a search, but only the missing men's fishing gear and personal items could be found on rocks where they had been fishing," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

They retrieved the men off shore in the surf and initiated CPR while they returned to the sea rescue base.

Paramedics met the sea craft on its arrival and continued with advanced life support, but the men were eventually declared dead.

"It remains unknown if the men had both been swept off rocks by a wave, as no eye-witnesses have come forward. Condolences are conveyed to the families," Lambinon said.

The men were believed to be from Macassar.

An inquest docket has been opened.