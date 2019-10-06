 

Two fishermen drown after being swept off rocks at Rooi Els

2019-10-06 18:53

Jenna Etheridge

An NSRI member surveys rescue work. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

An NSRI member surveys rescue work. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two fishermen were declared dead after their bodies were retrieved from the ocean at Rooi Els, between Gordon's Bay and Kleinmond, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The NSRI launched their search teams after the men went missing on Saturday afternoon, after it was believed that they had been swept off the rocks into the water.

"The sons of one of the missing men and a bystander on a weekend away with friends had initiated a search, but only the missing men's fishing gear and personal items could be found on rocks where they had been fishing," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

They retrieved the men off shore in the surf and initiated CPR while they returned to the sea rescue base.

Paramedics met the sea craft on its arrival and continued with advanced life support, but the men were eventually declared dead.

"It remains unknown if the men had both been swept off rocks by a wave, as no eye-witnesses have come forward. Condolences are conveyed to the families," Lambinon said.

The men were believed to be from Macassar.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Read more on:    accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule: My preference would have been to serve under Dlamini-Zuma

2019-10-06 18:13

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R200k in the bag for two Daily Lotto players 2019-10-05 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 