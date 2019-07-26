Two Free State farmworkers arrested after burglary at employer's house

Some of the stolen items recovered by police. (Supplied)

Two farmworkers are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a burglary at their employer's farm while he was on holiday, Free State police said on Friday.

Captain Stephen Thakeng said the farmer was told there was a burglary at his house and, when he got back, he found that four cellphones, a firearm, ammunition, alcohol, and clothes had been stolen.

During the investigation, police found the missing items in the possession of the accused.

Cluster commander Major General Lerato Molale applauded Reserve Constables Moeketsi Tshosane and Thembekile Fepane for their work.

He thanked residents who had helped to be part of a "reporting nation".

