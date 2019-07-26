 

Two Free State farmworkers arrested after burglary at employer's house

2019-07-26 17:47

Jenni Evans

Some of the stolen items recovered by police. (Supplied)

Some of the stolen items recovered by police. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two farmworkers are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a burglary at their employer's farm while he was on holiday, Free State police said on Friday. 

Captain Stephen Thakeng said the farmer was told there was a burglary at his house and, when he got back, he found that four cellphones, a firearm, ammunition, alcohol, and clothes had been stolen. 

During the investigation, police found the missing items in the possession of the accused. 

Cluster commander Major General Lerato Molale applauded Reserve Constables Moeketsi Tshosane and Thembekile Fepane for their work. 

He thanked residents who had helped to be part of a "reporting nation".

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter




Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Maties student, 18, dies after apparently choking during 'night out'

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-07-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 