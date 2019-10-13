Two Gauteng cops nabbed for allegedly stealing a bag of cement

Two Gauteng police officers who allegedly stole a bag of cement were among several people arrested in various operations in the province.

It is alleged that the two officers, from Randfontein, were on duty when they entered the Afri-Village business premises.

"Inside the premises, they allegedly stole a bag of cement. A security guard who confronted them at the gate was allegedly assaulted. They are due to appear at the Randfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday," police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

Meanwhile, a third officer was arrested for reporting a fake hijacking over the weekend.

Dlamini said the constable was expected to face a perjury charge.

"Initially, he claimed that he had been shot by suspects who attempted to hijack him. At a later stage, he was identified at the hospital as one of the suspects who had hijacked a Toyota minibus in Mamelodi. He was later arrested at the Pholosong Hospital where he had [admitted] himself for treatment."

He was off duty at the time of the incident.

Other arrests

Six other suspects, including three foreign nationals, were also arrested during the operations and police recovered 14 firearms.

In Springs, police and Department of Health officials closed an alleged illegal dental surgery and arrested three foreign nationals.

Dlamini said several exhibits, including fake dental practitioner certificates and other equipment used at the surgery, were seized.

"The owner of the surgery, who is also suspected to be a foreign national, was not at the scene and police are looking for him," he said.

The three people who were arrested are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In Brakpan, three people were arrested for allegedly using a vehicle, which had been fitted with blue lights, to hijack a truck near Diepkloof, Soweto,

Dlamini said the driver was blindfolded and taken to a warehouse in Brakpan.

"A swift intervention by a police task team led to the arrest of the suspects before goods worth more than R300 000 were offloaded from the truck. Three suspects were arrested on the scene, while two others escaped. Police are looking for them," he said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, said: "No one [will] escape the long arm of the law and those who are found on the wrong side, including our own members, are likely to face the full might of the law.

He said police were ready for the festive season "to make it difficult for the criminals who think they will harass members of the community and make money. A tide is surely turning against them as I am deploying every available member including the reservists throughout the festive season."