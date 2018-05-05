 

Two guards shot in cash-in-transit robbery

2018-05-05 13:29

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

Video

Two security guards were shot on Saturday morning during a cash-in-transit robbery in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said a group of men travelling in three vehicles had attacked a cash-in-transit van at Cosmo City Junction after 8:00 on Saturday morning.

"Two security guards were shot and wounded before the suspects took their firearms," he said.

Dlamini said the men had made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and were still at large.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said when paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene, they found the two security guards both with gunshot wounds.

"One of the guards was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot and another received advanced life support treatment for a gunshot wound to his chest," he said.

Vermaak said both were transported to hospital for further medical management.

 
Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

News24
