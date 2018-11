What To Read Next

At least two alleged high-ranking gangsters paid their respects at the funeral of slain Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik at St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday.

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was a pallbearer and brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen made an appearance - both of whom had in the past been represented by Mihalik.

There was a heavy police presence around the church and at least eight private bodyguards were positioned inside the church.

The media were instructed not to take any photographs or recordings of the ceremony.

The advocate was shot while dropping his children off at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school two weeks ago.

His eight-year-old son was injured in the incident. His teenage daughter was also in the car, but was unharmed.

Mihalik’s daughter Cassidy told the congregation that beneath her father's "arrogant and selfish facade", he was the most generous person she knew.

He inspired her to work hard to achieve success, she said.

Her brother was absent from the funeral.

Mihalik's colleague Ross McKernan gave a moving eulogy on behalf of Mihalik's partner Jock Walters.

McKernan said he had looked up to Mihalik and would remember him as a family man and a “man of strength”.

Judge Siraj Desai also attended the funeral.

Three men appeared in Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for Mihalik's murder.

The matter was postponed to November 15.