 

Two in court for murder of girl, 7, in week of Cape Town gang violence

2020-02-28 15:51

Jenni Evans

Two men appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Friday in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons in a suspected gang shooting in Ocean View.

Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks also faced a charge of the attempted murder of Anees Davis in the shooting on Tuesday night.

Emaan was playing outside when she was caught in a suspected gang shooting.

"Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested following the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in Libra Street, Ocean View," Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said earlier.

Basson and Fredericks will return to court on March 6.

The Ocean View shooting came on the same night President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation visited the parents of kidnapped and murdered eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Elsies River.

The dismay and anger over the Ocean View shootings led to a number of houses being torched and fire services were later told to stand back for their own safety.

The City's Mayco member for safety JP Smith said officers from the province's Law Enforcement Advancement Programme were sent to help bolster the officers who tried to quell the violence.

On Wednesday, a pregnant woman died in hospital after she was shot in her home in Bonteheuwel as gang violence flared up there too.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 30-year-old woman was gunned down at 17:30 in Terblanche Street on Wednesday.


