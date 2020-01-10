 

Two injured, one seriously, after rear-ending truck on N3 highway in KZN

2020-01-10 16:18

Canny Maphanga

Two men were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rear-ended a truck on the N3 highway near the Peter Brown offramp in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

"ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 06:15 to find a wrecked bakkie in the emergency lane of the highway. One man was found walking around the scene while a second man was found trapped inside the bakkie," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Friday.

Meiring said they found that the trapped man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition, while the man found walking around the scene had moderate injuries.

Specialised rescue equipment had to be used to free the man from the bakkie.

"Once freed, medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions," Meiring added.

Once treated, both men were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.


