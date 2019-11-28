 

Two JMPD officers and a police constable among five suspects arrested for armed robbery

2019-11-28 19:28

Ntwaagae Seleka

Guns confiscated from five suspects, including two JMPD officers and SAPS policeman. (Supplied)

A joint police operation has led to the arrest of two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers and a police constable.

The three officers, who were arrested on Thursday morning together with two civilians, were found in possession of guns, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the armed suspects were arrested by a joint operation conducted by the Germiston Flying Squad and Nigel police at about 03:45.

They were arrested on the N3 freeway heading towards Johannesburg.

Makhubele said the police were made aware of the suspects' whereabouts after receiving reports about armed passengers travelling in a white Isuzu bakkie who had allegedly committed an armed robbery in the Nigel area.

A vehicle fitting the description was later spotted travelling on the N3.

"The police stopped the vehicle and five occupants jumped out. Two of them were wearing JMPD uniforms and the other three were in civilian clothing. The complainants pointed out the suspects as the people who had allegedly robbed them of their money, bank cards and IDs.

"It was then discovered that two of the suspects were members of the JMPD and one was a policeman. The bakkie, which belongs to one of the JMPD officers, was confiscated by the police as it had allegedly been used in the commission of a crime," said Makhubele.

The police recovered two Z88 pistols that belonged to the JMPD officers, three toy guns, four pistol magazines with 75 live rounds, R5 semi-automatic rifle magazines with 114 live rounds as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

