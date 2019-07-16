 

Two Johannesburg high school pupils in hospital after shooting in Lenasia

2019-07-16 12:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two high school pupils are in hospital after they were shot at outside MH Joosub Technical Secondary in Lenasia on Tuesday morning.

The two pupils were outside of the school when they were shot.

According to officials at the school, the incident happened a few metres away from the school gates. A school employee said she was shocked when a group of pupils said that their fellow pupils had been shot at.

"The two learners are in hospital. One was shot in the leg and the other, a bullet grazed him.

"I don't know who shot at them. But they are in hospital," said the woman, who asked not to be identified because she wasn't allowed to speak to the media.

A local education official confirmed that Lenasia police had apprehended two people.

"We are calling for calm because the suspects have been arrested. Our learners aren't aware of the incident as it happened outside the school.

"We are offering them counselling in groups and parents who want to take their children home are allowed to do so silently, without disrupting learning and teaching," he told parents who were gathered outside of the school.

Pupil shot 'at another pupil'

One parent, Jayseelan Subban, said he was preparing to go to work when he heard the news.

"My sister-in-law called me [and said] that there has been a shooting incident at my son's school, and I rushed here.

"I came to find out what happened, and I am taking my son home. I don't know what will happen later," said Subban, who walked away with his son, who is in Grade 9.

Another parent who didn't want to be identified said he was informed about the shooting through a local WhatsApp group.

"As a parent, I panicked and am concerned about my son's safety. I'm taking him home and don't know if he will return tomorrow if the place is unsafe," he said.

Samoodien Pandor, who lives close to the school, said he saw the incident.

Pandor said he was standing metres away from the scene where a pupil pulled out a gun and fired at another pupil.

"After shooting at another pupil, he then handed over the gun to a driver of a scholar transport vehicle and the driver sped off.

"The injured pupil ran to the school and the shooter also followed him. He was then apprehended inside the school," he claimed.

Pandor later fetched his younger sister from the school and brought her home.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Taxi driver transporting 42 pupils arrested after allegedly speeding, overtaking

2019-07-16 11:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 