Two Johannesburg high school pupils in hospital after shooting in Lenasia

Two
high school pupils are in hospital after they were shot at outside MH Joosub
Technical Secondary in Lenasia on Tuesday morning.
The two pupils were outside of
the school when they were shot.
According to officials at the
school, the incident happened a few metres away from the school gates. A school
employee said she was shocked when a group of pupils said that their fellow
pupils had been shot at.
"The two learners are in
hospital. One was shot in the leg and the other, a bullet grazed him.
"I don't know who shot at
them. But they are in hospital," said the woman, who asked not to be
identified because she wasn't allowed to speak to the media.
A local education official
confirmed that Lenasia police had apprehended two people.
"We are calling for calm
because the suspects have been arrested. Our learners aren't aware of the
incident as it happened outside the school.
"We
are offering them counselling in groups and parents who want to take their
children home are allowed to do so silently, without disrupting learning and
teaching," he told parents who were gathered outside of the school.
Pupil shot 'at another pupil'
One parent, Jayseelan Subban,
said he was preparing to go to work when he heard the news.
"My sister-in-law called me
[and said] that there has been a shooting incident at my son's school, and I
rushed here.
"I came to find out what
happened, and I am taking my son home. I don't know what will happen
later," said Subban, who walked away with his son, who is in Grade 9.
Another parent who didn't want to
be identified said he was informed about the shooting through a local WhatsApp
group.
"As a parent, I panicked and
am concerned about my son's safety. I'm taking him home and don't know if he
will return tomorrow if the place is unsafe," he said.
Samoodien Pandor, who lives close
to the school, said he saw the incident.
Pandor said he was standing
metres away from the scene where a pupil pulled out a gun and fired at another
pupil.
"After shooting at another
pupil, he then handed over the gun to a driver of a scholar transport vehicle
and the driver sped off.
"The injured pupil ran to
the school and the shooter also followed him. He was then apprehended inside
the school," he claimed.
Pandor later fetched his younger
sister from the school and brought her home.
