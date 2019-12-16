 

Two killed, 22 injured in bus accident in Mpumalanga

2019-12-16 11:15

Kaveel Singh

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Two people were killed, and 22 others injured following a bus accident in Kranspoort, just outside of Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Monday morning, paramedic services said.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 09:00, they found another medical service at the scene," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Monday. 

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found a bus lying on its side. Two people were... declared dead at the scene."

The two deceased were a man and a woman.

She said 22 people were assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations."

Read more on:    mpumalanga  |  accident
