A motorist and a 12-year-old passenger were killed when a car collided with a bus on the R538 Numbi Road just past White River in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning, the provincial community safety authority confirmed.

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi confirmed that the crash took place at about 07:20 when it appeared that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of the bus.

This resulted in the bus driver losing control and landing in a ditch along the R38.

Two people were killed when a bus collided with a car near White River, Mpumalanga (Supplied)

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said responding paramedics found multiple people on the scene as well as the car further up the road. It had burst into flames.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two people inside the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.”

The injured bus occupants were taken to Rob Ferreira and Themba hospitals.

Mmusi said 71 people in total had been hurt.

Two were serious, while 69 had slight to moderate injuries.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Mmusi said the slippery road as a result of late night and early morning rains may have contributed to the crash.