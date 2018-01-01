 

Two killed, five injured in Pinetown crash

2018-01-01 09:38

Correspondent

Two people have been killed in an early morning crash just outside Claremont in Pinetown on New Years morning. (Supplied, Rescue Care)

Durban - Two people were killed, and five others left injured in a crash in Pinetown, early on New Year’s morning, said paramedics.

"Just after 04:00, Rescue Care Paramedics were called to the scene to find that a vehicle had somehow lost control and come to rest on its roof in a ditch on the roadside," said the service’s operations director Garrith Jamieson.

The accident occurred on the Dumisanya Makhanya Freeway just outside Claremont.

"Unfortunately, a male and a female, believed to be in their 30s, had suffered major injuries and there was nothing more anyone could do for them."

They were declared dead on the scene.

Five others that had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash were treated for various injuries on the scene before being taken to hospitals for further care.

Police are investigating the cause of the single vehicle crash.


