 

Two killed in Free State crash

2019-09-07 18:28

Kaveel Singh

Two people were killed after allegedly crashing into a tree on the R57 between Sasolburg and Heilbron. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

Two people were killed after allegedly crashing into a tree on the R57 between Sasolburg and Heilbron. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two people have been killed in an early morning crash on the R57, between Sasolburg and Heilbron in the Free State, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a light delivery vehicle had lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

"Medics assessed the patient and found that two teenage males had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them. An adult male and female were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on the scene."

Herbst said that once treated, the injured people were transported to hospital for further treatment.

crash

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AmINext: News24 wants to give you a platform to share your feelings with the nation

2019-09-05 13:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot prize 2019-09-06 21:56 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 