 

Two killed in Mpumalanga chopper crash

2018-02-28 14:05

Jenni Evans

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed in Kendal, Mpumalanga, Gene Jacobs from Legacy Emergency Specialists said on Wednesday.

The Robinson R44 went down in an area situated between Emalahleni and Delmas, near the Eskom Kendal power station.

"It seems they just took off, flew 1km, and something went wrong with the chopper's tail piece," said Jacobs.

"It went out of control and then it crashed."

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the bodies of two men were found in the wreckage after the helicopter crashed in an open field along an unnamed road.

The tail of the aircraft was found around 150m away from the crash site.

Officials were on scene.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents

