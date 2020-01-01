 

Two killed, six injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Melville

2020-01-01 08:14
(File, Getty/Gallo Images)

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after two women were killed and six people were injured in an alleged drive-by shooting in Melville, Johannesburg in the early hours of New Year's Day.

"It is reported that a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue, and suddenly, multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

The incident took place just after 01:00 at Poppy's restaurant, on the corner of 7th and 2nd Avenue.

The two women who died were aged between 30 and 40.

Two cases of murder and six cases of attempted murder have been opened.

Peters asked anyone with information to contact the police.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has "urged the investigators to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the suspects are found and brought to book".

 - Compiled by Mirah Langer 


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  shootings
