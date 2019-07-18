Two KZN school security guards brutally 'butchered' in classroom

Two
KwaZulu-Natal school security guards were brutally murdered and another was
critically injured when attackers used a crowbar to butcher them in
Hammarsdale, outside Durban, the education MEC said on Thursday.
"They were pushed into a
classroom where they were butchered. Two security guards succumbed to their
wounds and the other was taken to hospital," MEC Kwazi Mshengu said.
The MEC was speaking at Ukusa
High School, where the attack occurred.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant
Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were attacked on Wednesday evening and were
forced to open a storeroom.
"When they told the
attackers that the keys are not with them, they were forced into a classroom
where they were fatally assaulted."
He said police found the guards,
aged 30 and 48, with wounds to their heads. A crowbar was found next to them.
"They were both certified
dead at the scene."
Mshengu said security has since
been heightened at the school and new equipment was brought in.
"There is new equipment,
including computers and laptops that were just delivered. I think the
management of the school decided to strengthen security so they are
protected."
He added: "They (the
attackers) are so heartless because they take the lives of others as long as
they get what they want."
Mshengu said the discovery was
only made on Thursday morning, when the principal arrived at school.
"The principal arrived and
saw the gate locked. The guard coming for [the] day shift was waiting at the
gate. They [hopped over] the gate and discovered the gruesome killing of the
two and the other [one] who was still alive."
He said he would speak to
Minister of Police Bheki Cele about the increase in crime at schools.
In June, 48-year-old teacher Sboniso
Nyawose was shot dead at Masuku Primary School in Folweni.
A man was alleged to have entered
the school premises and fired multiple shots at Nyawose, while he was walking
down a passage. He was hit in the head and abdomen.