Two KZN school security guards brutally 'butchered' in classroom

Two KwaZulu-Natal school security guards were brutally murdered and another was critically injured when attackers used a crowbar to butcher them in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, the education MEC said on Thursday.

"They were pushed into a classroom where they were butchered. Two security guards succumbed to their wounds and the other was taken to hospital," MEC Kwazi Mshengu said.

The MEC was speaking at Ukusa High School, where the attack occurred.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were attacked on Wednesday evening and were forced to open a storeroom.

"When they told the attackers that the keys are not with them, they were forced into a classroom where they were fatally assaulted."

He said police found the guards, aged 30 and 48, with wounds to their heads. A crowbar was found next to them.

"They were both certified dead at the scene."

Mshengu said security has since been heightened at the school and new equipment was brought in.

"There is new equipment, including computers and laptops that were just delivered. I think the management of the school decided to strengthen security so they are protected."

He added: "They (the attackers) are so heartless because they take the lives of others as long as they get what they want."

Mshengu said the discovery was only made on Thursday morning, when the principal arrived at school.

"The principal arrived and saw the gate locked. The guard coming for [the] day shift was waiting at the gate. They [hopped over] the gate and discovered the gruesome killing of the two and the other [one] who was still alive."

He said he would speak to Minister of Police Bheki Cele about the increase in crime at schools.

In June, 48-year-old teacher Sboniso Nyawose was shot dead at Masuku Primary School in Folweni.

A man was alleged to have entered the school premises and fired multiple shots at Nyawose, while he was walking down a passage. He was hit in the head and abdomen.