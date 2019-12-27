 

Two men appear in court for the murder of prominent Mpumalanga businessman

2019-12-27 17:49

Canny Maphanga

(Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Two men appeared in the Bethel Magistrate's Court on Friday for the murder of prominent Mpumalanga businessman, Bongani Manana.

Sizwe Benedict Methula, 28, and Mzwandile Matthews, 34 were arrested for murder and the discharging of a firearm in the public place on Christmas Day. 

Manana, was killed at about 23:00 on Wednesday when he left Bethal Dam to open his business.

"According to information at police disposal, an argument ensued between Manana and some patrons, which resulted in a shooting whereby Manana was shot. Police, as well as medical personnel, were notified about the incident and they rushed to the scene," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Thursday.

Manana was transported to Bethal Hospital for medical attention, but later succumbed to his injuries, News24 reported.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.

Both accused have no previous convictions or pending cases.

The matter has since been postponed to January 2 for a formal bail application.

The pair will remain in custody.

mbombela  |  crime
