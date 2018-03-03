 

Two men arrested for impersonating police officers

2018-03-03 13:50

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Polokwane – Police have arrested two men for impersonating police officers after they were caught operating vehicles marked with police emblems in the Westernburg Policing area outside Polokwane.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two cars, which were allegedly owned by the Nirvana Community Police Forum (CPF), were confiscated for further police investigations.

SAPS Provincial Commissioner, lieutenant general Nneke Ledwaba said the incident was viewed in a serious light, as it was causing severe confusion within communities, and was denting the image of police department.

“This must stop abruptly, and whoever can be found engaged in similar practice, the long arm of the Law will deal with them harshly.”

“Any member of the community who may see or come across suspicious cars marked with Police emblems, should contact the nearest Police Station immediately,” said Ledwaba.

Ngoepe said the two men who had been arrested would appear before the Polokwane Magistrate Court soon on charges of impersonating police.

