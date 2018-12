Murder charges are being investigated by police after two men were burnt to death in the Nkangala area, Adams mission in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the two unknown men were found burnt on 11 December at around 06:00.

He said DNA tests would be conducted to identify the deceased.

However, Africa Solidarity Network's secretary general Daniel Byamungu said the deceased are known.

He linked the murders to xenophobia. "This comes at a time when xenophobic attacks are at a high. We mourn with the families of these two brothers."

Byamungu explained that the two men were refugees from central Africa and claimed that they fell victim to community violence.

"It is xenophobia because people were beaten and burnt by the community and no one is willing to come out and say why they kill and burnt them," Byamungu told News24.

"We call on the Minister of Justice to take action against xenophobic vigilante groups, we call on the department of international relations in their diplomatic position to protect the refugee status of African people."

He added that it was shameful to see African people turn against each other.

"We ask all human rights groups to stand with the victims and survivors in keeping refugees safe in this country and hold the national government to account for not sufficiently dealing with this phenomena ,which has become a violent reality of many African people."