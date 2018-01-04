 

Two men bust for allegedly kidnapping and killing herdsman

2018-01-04 21:19

Mxolisi Mngadi

Durban – Two men who allegedly murdered a herdsman at Moyeni in Amangwe in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

The men, aged 42 and 48, were arrested on Monday for the murder of 42-year-old Theshi Busani Hadebe.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the men and two other suspects allegedly kidnapped Hadebe on December 20, last year in Moyeni, where he worked as a herdsman.

"He was approached and kidnapped by four assailants who are alleged to have shot and killed him, and [who] dumped his body in the Winterton area. A case of murder and kidnapping was opened at Amangwe police station for further investigation," she said.

Mbhele added that the two men were arrested at Stulwane area in Bergville, after an intensive investigation, and a licensed firearm and ammunition were recovered.

"The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it may have been used in this crime or any other crime in the country."

KZN acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, welcomed the arrests.

"I strongly condemn the killing of innocent people and such conduct by criminals cannot be accepted. The detective unit will make sure that this matter is thoroughly investigated and present strong evidence in court that will enable good conviction," he said.

