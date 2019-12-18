Two men bust with R4m crystal meth as Gauteng cops crack down on drugs

Two men are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon, after they were found in possession of crystal meth worth R4m in Sophiatown.

A third suspect, aged 45, was later arrested for attempting to pay the police a bribe of R10 000 to release the two men.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the two men, aged 35 and 44, were arrested during a stop and search operation in Westdene on Tuesday.

Police officers spotted a white Citroen C4 with two occupants.

"The members stopped the vehicle and, while searching, found drugs in the car and immediately arrested both suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs.

"Another man arrived and allegedly offered the police officers R10 000 for the release of the suspects, and he too was subsequently arrested for bribery," said Peters.

Alexandra operation

Peters said 21 other people had been arrested for drug-related cases over the long weekend, during operations to address the proliferation of drugs on the streets of Gauteng.

In Ekurhuleni, police acted on information about a man suspected of dealing in drugs in Eden Park.

SAPS officers, together with other law enforcement agencies, found different kinds of drugs and illicit substances at his home. A middle-aged man found on the premises was arrested.

Elsewhere in Ekurhuleni, police raided a house in Etwatwa and arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found with packets of drugs.

Peters said officers also arrested a man in Alexandra.

"In Johannesburg, members of the SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department jointly visited various places, and an operation in Alexandra saw police bust a 47-year-old man found in possession of a huge quantity of dagga.

"This arrest in Alexandra was the fourth similar arrest after three other suspects were arrested during raids on Sunday morning."

Throughout the festive season

"More positive results emanated from parallel operations conducted in Brixton, Florida, Hillbrow and Soweto, and in Eesterus, where more suspects were arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs," Peters said.

She promised that similar operations would continue throughout, and beyond, the festive season period.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the continued collaboration and sharing of valuable information between the police and the community of Gauteng, towards exposing and arresting drug dealers.

"One of the most practical ways to triumph over and turn the tide against crime, is through partnerships with our communities.

"Let me also salute those members from Sophiatown who displayed desirable conduct when they refused a bribe and rather arrested the suspect on Tuesday afternoon," said Mawela.



