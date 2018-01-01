Two men killed during fight

What To Read Next

Polokwane – Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of two men during a fight in Green Side, Polokwane, early on Monday morning, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said two groups of men started fighting with each using an "assortments of objects", after they had an argument.

One deceased was identified as a man from Green Side Ext. 71, Ngoepe said in a statement.

The identity of the second man is unknown.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the altercation is unknown, but police investigations are continuing.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon.

