Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed the sentencing of two men convicted for a farm attack in the province.

On Friday, Judge Clive Plasket in the Grahamstown High Court sentenced Bulelani Bafo Zozi, 21 and Siphamandla Petse, 24, each to life imprisonment plus 27 years in jail.



Zozi and Petse were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery, five years for house burglary with intent to rob and robbery, five for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

Placket ordered the sentence to run concurrently.

On November 25 2017, the two men forcefully entered the house of Riaan Scheepers, on a farm in Alexandria, Eastern Cape and severely assaulted him.

They then took a firearm as well as his bakkie and fled the scene. The vehicle was later recovered.

Scheepers later died in hospital on December 19 2017 from the injuries he sustained.

At the time of Petse’s arrest, police recovered clothing items and a cellphone which belonged to Scheepers.