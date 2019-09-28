Two months after finally getting a home, 100-year-old man dies

Dipabalo Boy Mohedu and his wife Johanna Nsibande were given their first house two months ago. Sadly Mohedu died last week. (Kimberly Mutandiro, GroundUp)

"We got a house when my husband was on the verge of dying," says Johanna Nsibande, 71.

She is mourning her 100-year-old husband Dipabalo Boy Mohedu who died just two months after they moved into their first home, GroundUp reports.

Following GroundUp's report on the couple's plight in April, directors of Afribiz Investment, in partnership with the Collen Mashabana Foundation, built the couple a house in Mackenzieville, Nigel.

They had been on a housing database for 22 years while living in a small shack without electricity. They moved into their new home on July 18. Exactly two months later, on September 18, Mohedu died.

"My husband who sometimes suffered memory loss, always asked me where we were. I would tell him that this is our new home. He would shake his head in disbelief and ask to go home to our old shack," she says.

Nsibande also looks after two orphaned children, aged 13 and 10.

"When living in a shack, we dreamt of having a real house, a toilet, water and electricity. It was easier for me to look after my husband [in the new house]," says Nsibande. But she also says: "Living in our new home without him will never be the same."

Mohedu is expected to be buried on Saturday.