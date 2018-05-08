 

Two more men appear in court for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

2018-05-08 05:27

Jan Bornman

Police react after crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

Police react after crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

Two men, who handed themselves over to KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday in connection with violence at last month's Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said one of the men arrested was a 21-year-old high school pupil from Newlands West. Headphones and a cordless microphone were recovered from him.

The second man was a 42-year-old gardener from Hillcrest.

Their arrests followed an appeal from the police earlier on Monday, when they released images of several suspects, and bring to six the number of people nabbed in connection with the violence.

PICS: KZN police call on public to help identify Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invaders

Unhappy fans stormed the pitch, assaulted a security guard and stole broadcasting equipment after Free State Stars beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on April 21.

Last week Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested three people for public violence.

At the time, Naicker said detectives were appealing to those who were injured to come forward and provide investigators with statements. Witnesses were also asked to come forward with information. 

"Many of those that were injured left after receiving medical attention and did not leave their contact details behind with police."

Phelelani Jojisa, 34, who was accused of being among the mob of soccer fans that trashed the stadium, was released from custody last Wednesday after he made an appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, condemned the incident. 

"I would advise those who were part of the mob that went on a rampage on that unfortunate day to hand themselves over to police as one of these three who were arrested did. If not, you will have to be continuously looking over your shoulders. We will not tolerate such hooliganism in this province," Langa said.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
