 

Two more suspects arrested for Edenvale High School robbery

2019-02-24 20:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

Police on the scene at Edenvale High School in Edenvale. (Supplied)

An Uber driver and another man have been arrested for the robbery and bloody shoot-out that took place at Edenvale High School on Thursday.

The two robbers died in the shootout at the school and police later arrested three robbers.

A third suspect was found a street away in one of the getaway vehicles in possession of an R5 rifle and a pistol. 

The suspects were arrested at separate locations on Friday. The Uber driver was found in possession of the cash believed to have been robbed at gunpoint from the school. The other suspect was found at hiding place in Edenvale.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said so far they have arrested six suspects in connection with the robbery.

Makhubele said the Uber vehicle driver claimed that he was hijacked by the robbers when he was outside the school to pick up a learner. Police investigations revealed that the driver was seemingly in on the robbery. 

READ: Edenvale High School attack: One of the suspects posed as a parent to gain entry

The school's principal, Dr Larry Harmer, told the media outside the school that a suspect came to the gate and said that he wanted to fetch his child. Upon entry, he asked for the keys to the safe.

"We gave him the keys to the safe but there was no money as we never keep money on the property."

"It is alleged that one suspect arrived at the school and informed security guards that he had come to pick up a learner. While security guards were opening for him, more armed suspects entered, driving a van. It is alleged that the suspects proceeded to the offices where they held the principal at gunpoint and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash.

"Police were alerted about the robbery in progress and responded swiftly. The suspects started shooting at the police and two suspects were fatally shot, one suspect wounded and two arrested. Later on, police located one of two getaway vehicles a street away, where they arrested the fourth suspect in possession of an R5 rifle and a pistol," said Makhubele.

A total of five firearms were recovered: one AK47, one R5 and three pistols.

Makhubele said the suspects will appear in the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court on charges of business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and attempted murder.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
