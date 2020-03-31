Two Mpumalanga doctors test positive for coronavirus

Corridors of a hospital in Italy, a country that has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus. (File, Getty Images)

Two doctors at the Mmametlhake Hospital in Mpumalanga have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said the first doctor was examined at a private laboratory in Modimolle, Limpopo, where she lives, after experiencing symptoms associated with Covid-19.

The doctor had travelled to Cape Town in February and to Johannesburg a week ago.

The second doctor, who shares accommodation with the other doctor, also tested positive and has been asked to self-isolate.

"Currently, the department's outbreak response team is compiling a list of all possible contacts who came close to the doctors at their workplace at Mmametlhake Hospital," Manzini said.





"The provincial team leader has been in contact with her counterpart in Limpopo to ensure seamless coordination.

"We are going to work with our colleagues in Limpopo in handling cases within their catchment area. Our outbreak response will earnestly do everything possible to put intervention measures [in place] to contain the spread of the virus," Manzini said.

"We seek the calmness and cooperation of everyone as we strive to combat this disease before us."

