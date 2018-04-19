Two nabbed after 4-year-old girl shot dead in 'gang crossfire' in Cape Town

Two people were arrested for the murder of a four-year-old girl in Cape Town, who was shot as gangs battled it out in Uitsig.

The girl was shot dead in Ceda Close at about 03:15 on Wednesday.

"This morning (Thursday) at 04:30, they arrested two suspects, both aged 21, on a murder charge," police spokesperson Andre Traut said.

Police were tight-lipped about the details of the shooting but believe the girl may have been caught in gang cross-fire.

Further details could emerge soon if police are ready to have the two people appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.

On Tuesday night, two other people, aged 15 and 18, were killed as they made their way back from a tuck shop in the area, along with a third person, who had been wounded. The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Traut's colleague Captain FC Van Wyk, said a white vehicle, which had no registration number, stopped near to them before four armed men got out of the vehicle and started shooting.

In that case, police are investigating a double murder and attempted murder but had not made arrests by Thursday afternoon.

There have been calls in the past for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist with the police's attempts to eradicate gangsterism in Cape Town.

However, the SANDF's General Mafi Mgobhozi told News24 on Thursday that the army could only intervene if it received an official request from the "Natjoints" - a reference to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.

He said the SANDF had not received such a request and was not allowed to act on its own initiative.

"There is a process which must be done if the SANDF will be deployed," he explained.

In February, GroundUp reported that former police minister Fikile Mbablula said the intervention was not necessary after the police brought gang violence under control.



