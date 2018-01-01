 

Two nabbed after poisoning, killing and cutting up white lion

2018-01-01 08:39

Correspondent

(AFP)

Polokwane - Two poachers have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched for two others, after they poisoned, killed and cut up a white lion – which is a special protected species – outside Makhado on Sunday, Limpopo police said.

"The two suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of a white lion… in one of the game lodges in that area.  After poisoned meat was thrown into the lion enclosure, one lion ate the meat and died instantly," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe in a statement.

"The suspects cut the paws, head, and even attempted to remove the skin of this lion before they fled the scene."

After being notified, police managed to arrest two of the men and a search for the other two continues.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident just outside Giyani, two suspects, aged 31 and 40, were arrested for being in the possession of a pangolin, which is also a protected species.

"The fight against illegal poaching, especially the protected species throughout this province, continues to yield positive results," said Ngoepe.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  poaching  |  crime

