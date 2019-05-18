 

Two nabbed for possession of uncut diamonds worth R1.5 million

2019-05-18 12:22

Kamva Somdyala

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two suspects with uncut diamonds valued at R1.5m have been arrested by Western Cape police during a stop and search operation.

The operation was conducted on Voortrekker Road in Bellville on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the officials conducting the operation had their attention drawn to the two suspects, aged 46 and 53.

"The men were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5m," said Traut.

The men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

"The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds are still under investigation," he added. 

Read more on:    bellville  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

8-month-old baby caught in shooting crossfire in Mitchells Plain

2019-05-18 11:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two people are R200 000 richer after Friday's draw 2019-05-17 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 