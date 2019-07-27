Two nabbed with police helmets, riot shields in Hillbrow

Two people have been arrested after being found with police protective gear in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.

The two were tracked down during a follow-up operation, after police had earlier recovered protective gear used by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Public Order Police at a flat in the area.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police recovered 24 SAPS helmets, 12 SAPS riot shields, and drugs including dagga, in a store room at the Cape Algulhas building.

"Earlier in the day, police conducted Operation O Kae Molao, where a number of buildings in Hillbrow have been flagged as generating high volumes of contact crime.

"Police arrested 22 undocumented foreign nationals, two suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs. Two illegal liquor outlets were closed and liquor confiscated. Three more suspects were arrested for business robbery at Joubert Park," said Peters.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has called for an urgent investigation into how the police gear landed up in the wrong hands.