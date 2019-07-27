 

Two nabbed with police helmets, riot shields in Hillbrow

2019-07-27 12:22

Ntwaagae Seleka

Police protective gear recovered in Hillbrow. (Supplied)

Two people have been arrested after being found with police protective gear in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.

The two were tracked down during a follow-up operation, after police had earlier recovered protective gear used by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Public Order Police at a flat in the area.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police recovered 24 SAPS helmets, 12 SAPS riot shields, and drugs including dagga, in a store room at the Cape Algulhas building.

"Earlier in the day, police conducted Operation O Kae Molao, where a number of buildings in Hillbrow have been flagged as generating high volumes of contact crime.

"Police arrested 22 undocumented foreign nationals, two suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs. Two illegal liquor outlets were closed and liquor confiscated. Three more suspects were arrested for business robbery at Joubert Park," said Peters.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has called for an urgent investigation into how the police gear landed up in the wrong hands.

"The extent to which criminals have now gone to undermine the authority of the state, is very disturbing. No effort will be spared in finding out the source of supply pending confirmation of whether indeed the gear is state-issued or replicas. Whatever the case, we believe the intention to own state property is still criminal," said Mawela.

In an unrelated incident in Douglasdale on Friday, police also found police rank insignia and military style items, among other items.

