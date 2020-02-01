 

Two people die in Cape Town shack fire

2020-02-01 11:18

Nicole McCain

EMS workers are seen at the site of an informal settlement during fire. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Two people died in a fire in Delft South in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 03:00 the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at an informal structure in Lalo street, Delft South.

On arrival, the fire crew found two structures engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the one structure managed to escape. The bodies of a man and woman were found in the second shack. Both had sustained fatal burn wounds.

The fire was extinguished at 03:55 and the scene was handed over to local police.

