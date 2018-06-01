Two people die in Limpopo helicopter crash

The police at Rooiberg in the Belabela cluster in Limpopo have opened an inquest after two people were killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the helicopter was allegedly flying over Lumary farm near Zebula lodge when it crashed, instantly killing the two adult men.

"The police and paramedics were summoned to the scene, reacted swiftly and on arrival, the deceased were still trapped in the wreckage. Forensic experts and the aviation investigators were also informed and are currently at the scene," said Mojapelo.

He said the deceased had been identified as 37-year-old Herman Wenhold and 31-year-old Jacque Oelofse, and were flying from Rustenburg in the North West province to Zebula lodge when the accident happened.

The cause of the crash is not known at this stage, said Mojapelo.