 

Two people die in Limpopo helicopter crash

2018-06-01 19:09

Amanda Khoza

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police at Rooiberg in the Belabela cluster in Limpopo have opened an inquest after two people were killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the helicopter was allegedly flying over Lumary farm near Zebula lodge when it crashed, instantly killing the two adult men.

"The police and paramedics were summoned to the scene, reacted swiftly and on arrival, the deceased were still trapped in the wreckage. Forensic experts and the aviation investigators were also informed and are currently at the scene," said Mojapelo.  

He said the deceased had been identified as 37-year-old Herman Wenhold and 31-year-old Jacque Oelofse, and were flying from Rustenburg in the North West province to Zebula lodge when the accident happened.

The cause of the crash is not known at this stage, said Mojapelo.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  accident

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: Cape Town enjoys rain over the weekend

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Video
WATCH: Goodwood residents experience flooding after heavy overnight rain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 