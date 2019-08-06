Two people to join Cape Town nurse in the dock over dog faeces viral video

Two more accused are expected to join a Cape Town nurse in the dock after a video surfaced of her allegedly forcing a woman to eat dog faeces, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Williams, who works at Tygerberg Hospital, was expected to appear in Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, crimen injuria, intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, said NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"She is still in custody and two more accused are going to be added to the case," he said.

Western Cape police confirmed that two women, aged 25 and 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning as alleged accomplices on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Williams, 38, was arrested last week after a four-minute video emerged of her allegedly forcing another woman to eat the faeces as punishment for sleeping with her boyfriend.

The victim told the Daily Voice that she had been lured to the house under false pretences, where Williams allegedly also drew her blood for medical tests and forced her to swallow abortion tablets.

In the video, she is heard telling her: "Vriet, daai is nie my kak nie, dis my hond se kak... Vriet, moenie praat nie. Ek gaan vir jou moer." (Eat, that is not my faeces, it's my dog's... eat, don't talk. I will hit you.)

Gagging

When the seated woman reluctantly takes a bite, she is told: "Daarsy" (there you go).

She starts to gag and the nurse warns her not to vomit because her home is clean.

The seated woman makes more noises, holds her throat and appears to be gagging.

She is told to swallow and to keep going: "Jy kan hulle uitkies, sag, hard, pap, enige iets." (You can choose, soft, firm, runny, anything).

Voices of other women can be heard in the background.

At the end of the video, the nurse turns the camera on herself and appears to warn her boyfriend, telling him to look at what the woman is doing.

The 27-year-old victim opened a case at Ravensmead police station last week.

The SA Human Rights Commission indicated it was investigating the incident.

Tybergerg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar told News24 on Monday that Williams had been there for four years.

She said Williams had not been suspended or put on leave, but that an internal investigation was still ongoing "to establish the facts".

