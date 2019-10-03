Two police officers suspected of KZN Post Office robbery killed in shootout with cops

Two police
officers, believed to be part of a Post Office break-in on Wednesday evening in
Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal were shot and killed when they opened fire on patrolling
law enforcement officers, police say.
The police
officers – a male sergeant and female constable – were spotted by a team
comprising the Hawks, the National Intervention Unit and others, while
conducting operations in the area, national police spokesperson Brigadier
Vishnu Naidoo said.
"At
about 02:30, the team was on the road between Greytown and Dalton when they
spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them," said Naidoo.
When the
team tried to flag them down, the sergeant in the patrol vehicle
"allegedly opened fire on the team, which had to return fire," said
Naidoo.
Both police
officers were killed in the shootout.
An angle
grinder, jackhammer and other implements and items such as ink-stained cash
were found inside the patrol vehicle.
"It is
believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office
earlier," added Naidoo.
National police
commissioner General Khehla Sitole has expressed utter disappointment in the
alleged involvement of police in the crime.
"The
involvement of police officers in criminal activities will never be
tolerated," said Sitole.
Sitole said
he has directed a thorough investigation into the matter.
"All
persons involved, including police officers, must be brought to book," he
said.