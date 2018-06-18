Three railway coaches set alight at a Cape Town train station

Three railway carriages were set alight at Steenberg Railway Station in Sheraton Park, Cape Town on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene at 14:55 and reported that there were no injuries.

"Two fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle with 16 firefighters are on the scene," Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

"The fire has not yet been contained and the cause of the fire has not been determined."

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed the incident.

"The damaged carriages will be taken to the depot for further investigation and assessment by PRASA loss adjusters. The cause of the fire and estimate of damage will be assessed during post-incident investigations," she said.

Scott said that alternative operations have been implemented.

Simon's Town trains from Cape Town will terminate at Retreat and a single line operation between Retreat and Fish Hoek has been arranged. A bus shuttle will operate between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town.

"The arrangements remain in place until the scene is cleared and the police investigation is complete – estimated duration 3 – 4 hours. Final mopping up operations will commence as soon as forensic teams have completed their investigation," Scott said.

Anyone with information or footage of the event is requested to hand it over to police. All reports will be investigated and treated in "strictest confidence".

"Rewards of up to R25 000 are payable for information leading to successful convictions," Scott added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter