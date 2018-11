At least two people have been shot and killed at the Durban Magistrate's Court.



"There has been a shooting at the Durban Courts in Somtseu Road. Allegedly three people have been shot with fatalities. Rescue Care Paramedics are on scene," Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics told News24 on Monday.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said chaos broke out before midday in O-Court on the 8th floor of the building.

"At this stage we have unconfirmed info that three people have been shot. Two are deceased."



Sources have told News24 that a man was upset when his wife arrived at the divorce court with another man. He opened fire on the two, killing them, before turning the gun on himself. It is understood that he survived the shooting.

The husband shot the brother and his wife, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed to News24.

*This is developing story

