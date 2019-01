Two men were critically injured on Friday afternoon after a light aircraft crashed in a field in Bloemfontein.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident took place at approximately 13:40.

"On arrival, paramedics found the wrecked aircraft in the field. Two men, believed to be in their 50s, were found lying trapped inside the wreckage," Meiring said.

He said the provincial EMS used various rescue tools to free both men from the aircraft.

"The men were treated for their injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions," Meiring said.

One man was airlifted to a nearby hospital while the other was transported by ambulance, said Meiring.

He added that the circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known and local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

SA Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba confirmed the incident to News24.

Ledwaba said no further information was available at this stage.

“The SA Civil Aviation Authority's investigation team was notified of an accident involving a glider. The accident happened in the vicinity of the New Tempe Airport. Two people were on board this recreational type of aircraft and they sustained injuries,” Ledwaba said.