Two SGB members nabbed for Mpumalanga school torching

Two women have appeared in court for allegedly torching Mavimbela Primary School in Mpumalanga. (SAPS)

Hazyview - Two women who allegedly torched a primary school in Calcutta in Mkhuhlu, near Hazyview, have each been granted R1 000 bail, Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.

Grace Mabaso, 35, and Margaret Mashaba, 59, who are believed to be part of the school governing body (SGB) at Mavimbela Primary School, are accused of torching the school on Tuesday, Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said.

When police arrived at the school on Tuesday, they found an administration block as well as the principal's office had been set alight.

Pictures supplied by the police also revealed that some classes were burnt.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma condemned the torching of the school.

"It is very disturbing to find SGB members and parents being involved in the torching of schools, violating the children's right to education, whilst they are the ones expected to help in shaping their future," he said.

The women appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and their case was postponed to March 8, Sedibe said.

