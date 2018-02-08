 

Two SGB members nabbed for Mpumalanga school torching

2018-02-08 11:13

Mxolisi Mngadi

Two women have appeared in court for allegedly torching Mavimbela Primary School in Mpumalanga. (SAPS)

Two women have appeared in court for allegedly torching Mavimbela Primary School in Mpumalanga. (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hazyview - Two women who allegedly torched a primary school in Calcutta in Mkhuhlu, near Hazyview, have each been granted R1 000 bail, Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.

Grace Mabaso, 35, and Margaret Mashaba, 59, who are believed to be part of the school governing body (SGB) at Mavimbela Primary School, are accused of torching the school on Tuesday, Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said.

When police arrived at the school on Tuesday, they found an administration block as well as the principal's office had been set alight.

Pictures supplied by the police also revealed that some classes were burnt.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma condemned the torching of the school.

"It is very disturbing to find SGB members and parents being involved in the torching of schools, violating the children's right to education, whilst they are the ones expected to help in shaping their future," he said.

The women appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and their case was postponed to March 8, Sedibe said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mbombela  |  education  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA-born billionaire buys Los Angeles Times for R6bn

2018-02-08 12:08

Inside News24

 
/World
'I'm still trying to absorb this' - Elon Musk after historic SpaceX car launch
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 