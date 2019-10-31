 

Two suspected drug dealers arrested after being found with crystal meth and Cat in Brakpan

2019-10-31 16:01

Alex Mitchley

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Brakpan on Thursday morning after being found in possession of crystal meth and Cat with a street value of more than R23 000.

Responding to a complaint, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s (EMPD) drug unit arrested the first suspect, a 26-year-old man, who was found "idling" on Hoskings Street.

He was cornered and searched by officers, who allegedly found five ziplock bags of Cat valued at around R1 150, as well as R490 in cash, EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said in a statement.

"As the unit marched the suspect to lawful custody, they briefly made a stop at the corner of Kritzinger and Forest, where a suspicious 32-year old [was seen]."

The second suspect was allegedly in possession of 44 bags of crystal meth, ten bags of Cat and a medium-sized plastic bag containing the same drug.

Mokheseng said the drugs found on the second man were valued at R22 000.

"The arrested suspects were taken to Brakpan police station, where charges of possession and dealing in illicit substances were levelled against them."

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court soon.

