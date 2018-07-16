Two suspected poachers killed in Loskop Nature Reserve shootout

Two suspected poachers have been killed and a policeman wounded at the Loskop Dam Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

A shootout ensued on Saturday night during an intelligence-driven operation at the reserve.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the team, which comprised of members of the SAPS Special Task Force and the local Stock Theft Unit, tracked down the two suspects when they came under fire shortly after 21:00.

A rifle, fitted with a silencer, was also recovered during the shootout.

"The team involved in Saturday night's incident must be praised for having put their lives on the line, as do many of our police officers on a daily basis to protect life and property," he said.

Naidoo said the police continued to call on communities to assist the police in their efforts to protect South Africa's natural resources.

